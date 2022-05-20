REASONS FOR THE APPARENT FAILURE TO FIGHT CORRUPTION BY THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT

by Hon Lungowe Tumelo Mulowa

After observing the manner in which corruption cases have been handled from the time we formed government it’s an undeniable fact that we are falling behind on our promises in the fight against corruption.

Personally, l am opined that the apparent failure is due to lack of diplomacy by the State in gathering evidence from potential witnesses. Most of the times potential witnesses have been treated like suspects, which makes it difficult for them to cooperate with the State and provide sufficient evidence to help in proving the offence of corruption against the suspects. This means that most of the corruption cases will be a flop.

It’s common knowledge that the highest level of corruption in Zambia is perpetrated by political parties and the investigative institutions such as ; Police, ACC, DEC and the Judiciary. Therefore, to record progress in the fight against corruption the HH lead administration must clean up the system. In it’s current State the system in stinking, rotten and toothless to fight corruption.

Tackling corruption requires a holistic and systematic approach. It is therefore, gullible of the HH administration to think that they can use a corruot system to fight against corruption. No! It doesn’t work like that. This is because suspects of corruption will take advantage of the corrupt system and make deals with the corrupt elements in the system to avoid convictions. Consequently, this turns all effort into futility.

Mr. President, the best way of dealing with corruption is ensuring that those in the present regime are not involved in corruption. To avoid the continued pilferage of public resources.

I know you mean well and really want to score in the fight against corruption. To achieve this you must FIRE all corrupt elements in your administration. Corrupt people will never help you fight against corruption Mr. President.

Hakainde Hichilema

I Submit!