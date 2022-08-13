“REASSIGN ANTONY BWALYA, “SILAVWE URGES HICHILEMA

..You are underutilizing him ..

I have a lot of respect for Mr. Anthony Bwalya the Statehouse Spokesperson mainly because I know the stuff he is made of, we are both DK products. I have no doubt that he is an intellectual.

It is my cautiously considered view that Mr. Bwalya is being ‘professionally managed’ by President Hakainde Hichilema. The HOPPING of Mr. Bwalya from one media house to another around the country indicate that he does not carry the full mandate and weight of the Republican President. Presidency is different from being in the opposition.

The media cross country of Mr. Bwalya further shows that the Statehouse Spokesperson does not have a clear cut job description to execute at PLOT ONE and Government. It is safe to surmise that President Hichilema has no important use of this intellectual.

A Statehouse Spokesperson should speak from Statehouse and the media carries his/her message across. It ensures policy consistency and portrays stability to the Government. The Statehouse Spokesperson adds to the richness of the first house in Zambia.

President Hichilema should reassign Mr. Anthony Bwalya or return the full weight of a Statehouse Spokesperson which by extension is the Republican Presidents. I mean no offense to Mr. Anthony Bwalya.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ