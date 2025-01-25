Rebels kill DR Congo governor as fighting intensifies

(BBC) Rebels from the Rwanda-backed M23 have killed a military governor as they advanced through eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the army has confirmed.

Maj Gen Peter Cirimwami, North Kivu’s Governor, was shot by M23 fighters when visiting the frontline on Thursday.

He was airlifted to the capital Kinshasa for possible treatment abroad, but “succumbed to his injuries”, said army spokesperson Gen Sylvain Ekenge.

Fighting between the M23 and DR Congo’s army has intensified since the start of the year, with the rebels seizing control of more territory than ever.

More than 400,000 people have fled their homes since the start of this year as the M23 advances on the city of Goma, the UN reports.

As they moved towards Goma, the M23 captured the towns of Masisi and Minova.

More than 200 civilians have been killed in areas captured by the M23, local leaders said on Thursday.

And according to the United Nations, two children died after bombs fell on a camp for displaced people.

As a result of this unrest, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi cut short his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, flying back on Thursday to hold urgent security meetings with top officials.

President Tshisekedi gave instructions to the army to “track down the enemy attacking us, push them far from Goma, and pursue them across all the national territory,” said Gen Ekenge.

The fall of Goma – a city of over a million that lies close to the border with Rwanda – would be a major coup for the rebels. They briefly took over the city during a rebellion in 2012, but withdrew after a deal was brokered.

Source: BBC