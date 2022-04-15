REBRAND PF BY MAKING IT A COOPERATIVE THAN CONTINUE EMBARRASSING YOURSELVES _ CHIVUBE

……As s she thanks the people of Mongu, Luwingu and Monze Districts for their continued support to the UPND Government

UPND National Trustee Mrs Grace Chivube commonly known as Mama G has advised the opposition patriotic Front to think of forming a co-operative which can have an opportunity to access CDF than remain a political party with full of embarrassment from the upcoming political parties.

Mrs Chivube said it is clear that the people of Zambia will not forget the pain they undergo during PF brutal regime hence hearing about the name makes them uncomfortable.

She said PF performance in the just ended bye elections is an indication that the people of Zambia are not gullible and have no attachment with PF more especially that they have become arrogant and not remorseful to the damage they caused against this country.

Mrs Chivube has congratulated the DP, SP, PNUP for participating in the just ended bye elections.