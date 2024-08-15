RECALLED DIPLOMATS ’ GOODS ABANDONED IN MOZAMBIQUE



AN ETHIOPIAN hauling company, Dispatched International Logistics, which the Zambian government had contracted to transport personal effects for recalled diplomats to Lusaka abandoned the goods at the Mozambique port in Beira after being paid US$25, 970.00.



The goods remained abandoned at the port for over six months until the Mozambican Port Authority off loaded them from the containers with the view of auctioning them.



The Public Accounts Committee 2022 Report has revealed that to avert loss of goods and additional costs in storage charges, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation engaged Sithole Despachos Service Limited from Beira, in liaison with the Mission in Maputo to facilitate the clearance and transportation of goods from Beira to Lusaka at the cost of US$15, 030.