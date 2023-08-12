RECENT SHODDY WORKS ON VARIOUS PROJECTS ATTRIBUTED TO CADERISM IN THE ENGINEERIG PROFESSION

By Micheal Kaluba

The Engineering Institution of Zambia-EIZ- has attributed the recent shoddy works on various projects, including roads, to cadrerism that was allowed in the engineering profession in the past.

Speaking on Friday’s edition of Let “The People Talk Programme” on Phoenix FM, EIZ president Engineer Abel Ng’andu said cadres were allowed to overrule technocrats, a situation he says necessitated the creation of the Engineer General’s Office for oversight purposes.

Engineer Ng’andu further submitted that going forward, Zambia should conduct due diligence as is being done regarding the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway, which is currently going through thorough preparations, to guarantee quality.

On the same program, EIZ immediate past president Engineer Eugene Haazele dismissed the notion that Zambian engineers have no capacity to handle capital projects, saying this is a matter of attitude as opposed to fact.

Earlier, EIZ Vice president Membership and Continuous Professional Development Engineer Sharon Musonda highlighted that EIZ and the Ministry of Local Government have a binding Memorandum of Understanding to guarantee engineering professional representation in both rural and urban Constituency Development Fund-CDF projects, to ensure quality.

PHOENIX NEWS