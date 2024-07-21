RECENTLY RELEASED CONVICT SPECIALISED IN MOTOR CAR THEFT RE-ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING A CAR

Chililabombwe police station has received a report of THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE which was reported today 20.07.24 at 1450 hours.

This occurred at 1400 hours in Kamenza East Chililabombwe in which Hellen Nambeye aged 29 reported having brought in Isaac Kapito aged 27 years of Mine Township Chililabombwe.

She alleged that he had stolen her husband’s vehicle Toyota Corolla, grey in colour valued at K70,000=00 whilst parked at home.

Brief facts are that on 20.07.24 at around 1400hrs the motor vehicle in question was parked at the complainant’s yard.

She was inside the house when she suddenly heard the sound of the car outside. This forced her to open the door to check what was going on only to find that the vehicle in question was being driven out of the yard by unknown person.

That’s how she quickly called the police who rushed to the scene and intercepted the vehicle.

When the doors to the vehicle were opened, it was discovered that the suspect in this case managed to drive away after tampering with the ignition and no key was used.

That’s how the suspect was brought to Chililabombwe police station together with the vehicle in question.

Docket of case opened, Arrest and recovery made.

Further interrogations of the suspect, it has revealed that he is an ex convict specialised in motor vehicle theft whilst parked.

It has also been established that he was recently released from prison.

PEACEWELL MWEEMBA

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner