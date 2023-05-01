RECOGNIZE PAST IMMEDIATE PF REGIME, A KAPIRI CLERGY URGES UPND GOVERNMENT

A Clergyman in Kapiri Mposhi has challenged the new dawn administration to swallow its pride by recognizing the past immediate Patriotic Front regime interms of various developmental efforts made during their time in office.

Bishop Evans Mpundu of Body Ministries Christian Centre in Riverside says it is sad that the current UPND adminstration has continued to talk ill about their predecessor instead of also appreciating the good side of what he did unlike merely painting him in the negative.

Bishop Mpundu is disappointed that the incumbent party in power is full of apportioning blame as opposed to moving forward to provide remedies for the country.

He stressed that this is not the time for the ruling UPND to be preoccupied with the errors made by the previous adminstration but to find ways to resolve challenges affecting Zambians.

Bishop Mpundu further touched on the education sector charging that while free education policy is a good thing, government has alot to do in establishing many more schools coupled with health facilities.

He added that the UPND shouldn’t be bragging of employing a huge sect of teachers and health workers yet infrastructure remains unattended to and inadequate.

The clergy was speaking when 2021 losing Patriotic Front PF Kapiri Mposhi Council Chairperson candidate Brian Nkolola attended a church service where he had earlier last year contributed in monetary form towards the expansion of the church minister’s office which has since been completed.

And speaking earlier on, Mr Nkolola underlined the need to see a systematic proper continuity of one administration to the other while calling on religious leaders to pray for those in leadership.

Mr Nkolola echoed calls by the clergy for any sitting government to respect and appreciate the past leadership so that governance system is carried on smoothly.