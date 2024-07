“Reconciliation moves between former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Miles Sampa is not from God….It will soon cost Ecl unless he retrace his steps!..

l have warned before he is backstabbed! Take heed!..UKA ZAMBIA is a divine instrument to redeem Zambia 2026 but a betrayer is hidden within..a hidden snake will soon be revealed!..Wait and

see!..Exposure is coming!…

Despite all Ecl 2026 is unstoppable!..Beware!”..share in Zambia..Prophet lsaac Amata. …July 17,2024