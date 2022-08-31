RECRUITING 30,000 TEACHERS A FOOLISH DECISION – NAWAKWI

FDD Leader Edith Nawakwi has described the decision by President Hakainde Hichilema to employ 30,000 teachers as foolish.

Speaking in Lusaka yesterday, Ms Nawakwi said instead of wasting government money on employing all those teachers, the government should have employed 20,000 teachers only and 10,000 jobs should have gone to the Ministry of Agriculture.

“I say it’s a foolish decision because as a country we need more Agricultural Officers than teachers for our economy to develop. Am a commercial farmer so I know what iam talking about “.