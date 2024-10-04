Recruitment of 2000 teachers a drop in the ocean – NAQEZ

By Chinoyi Chipulu

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) says he is disappointed that government would only recruit 2000 teachers this year out of the 8000 unemployed teachers in the country.

Dr Chansa was reacting to the 2025 National Budget which was presented by Finance and National Planning minister Dr Situmbeko Musokoswane last Friday.

He said the Ministry of Education lost about 6000 teachers due to deaths, resignation and dismissal’s among others hence the number of teachers to be recruited was a drop in the ocean.

"We are not happy that government only intends to recruit 2000 teachers, we thought it would maintain the momentum in terms of the number of teachers to be recruited. 2000 against 8000 is a recipe for social anarchy, people will begin