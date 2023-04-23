RED ARROWS SECURITY MAN IN HOT SOUP FOR ALLEGEDLY BEATING MUZA GOALIE AND COACH

Police have nabbed a 44-year-old man identified as Kachimbe Japeni for the offence of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

Zambia Police Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale tells Byta FM Zambia that Japeni is alleged to have assaulted a Goalkeeper and a Coach for Maestro United Football Club dentified as Moonga Ndala (29) and Enerst Malambo (52) respectively.

The duo are all from Mazabuka District.

“The incident occurred April 22, 2023 around 16:00 hours as the two were walking from the dressing room to the pitch at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka during the match between Red Arrows and Maestro United Football Clubs,” explains Mwale.

“It is alleged that one of the Security Personnel for Red Arrows Football Club identified as Kachimbe Japeni attacked the Goalkeeper of the visiting team by beating and pouring unknown substance on his face.”

Mwale states that the suspect is also alleged to have beaten the visiting team Coach.

“The victims sustained general body pains and medical Report forms were issued for them to seek medical attention,” he says.

“Fists are believed to have been used in the act.”

The container with some remains of the unknown substance was picked by Police to help with investigations.