Red Bull now shareholder of Leeds United after investment in club

Leeds United has revealed that Red Bull has taken a minority stake in the club and will be their front-of-shirt sponsor for the upcoming season.

Red Bull, which already holds majority ownership in European clubs RB Leipzig and FC Salzburg, will not alter Leeds’ name or logo.

The energy drink company, also known for its Formula 1 racing team, was welcomed as a new partner by Leeds United.

“I am thrilled that Red Bull is joining us to build a bright future for Leeds United and shares our deep respect for this truly special club,” Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe said.

“As Chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future.

Red Bull’s addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential.”

Red Bull CEO corporate projects and investments Oliver Mintzlaff said: “The ambition to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League and establish themselves in the best football league in the world fits very well with Red Bull.

We look forward to the partnership and are optimistic and energized about the future.”

Leeds missed out on a quick return to the Premier League last weekend, losing in the Championship playoff final to Southampton.