RED LOCUST AERIAL SPRAYING STARTS TOMORROW IN WESTERN PROVINCE.

This morning, Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary – Technical Services, Mr. John Mulongoti together with Western Province counterpart Mr Simomo Akapelwa addressed the media on the red locust outbreak in Western Province.

Below are the key highlights from the briefing :

– Ecological Zoning & Mapping – Completed mapping to separate drylands from sensitive wetlands, enabling targeted and environmentally friendly interventions.

– Strategic Spraying Operations – Red locusts are being herded out of wetlands into dry zones for safe and effective chemical spraying.

– Wetland Monitoring – Intensified monitoring in ecologically sensitive areas to detect any resurgence and disrupt breeding early.

– Real-Time Surveillance – The e-locust system has been scaled up in hotspot areas to provide timely data for rapid response.

– Capacity Building – Ongoing training for agricultural and extension officers across all districts to strengthen coordinated response.

– Community-Based Monitoring – Local residents are being recruited and trained to enhance early warning systems and community engagement.

– Ground Spraying Operations – Spraying continues in high-risk areas using both chemical and bio-pesticides where conditions allow.

Mr. Mulongoti reaffirmed Government’s commitment to working closely with traditional leaders, local authorities, and affected communities to eliminate the red locust threat.

He called on all farmers and community members to remain vigilant and support agricultural officers on the ground.

And Mr. Akapelwa has commended Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), and Red Locust Control Organization, on the swift response in curbing the spread of the infestation to other places

The Locust Control Aerial spraying in Limulunga, Lukulu, Sikongo, Senanga, Nalolo, Sioma and Sesheke is scheduled to commence tommorrow.