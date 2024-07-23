REDUCED MINING PRODUCTION DUE TO LOAD SHEDDING SADDENS KABUSWE



MINES minister Paul Kabuswe has expressed concern over the reduction of copper and other mineral production in the mining sector posed by continued and increased power outages.



Kabuswe said the increased power rationing has greatly contributed to the reduction of the country’s mineral production resulting in the sector to miss out on the current record high copper prices on the London metal exchange market.



The minister however charged mining companies to explore other power sources, emphasising that investments in other renewable energy sources will help reduce dependence on the country’s national grid.



Kabuswe also outlined Government’s efforts aimed at easing the burden on mining firms which includes prioritising discussions with Zesco to ensure reliable power supply for mining operations.



He further revealed that Government is also exploring partnerships with potential energy supply investors to ensure energy security in mining sector.



He however remained optimistic that despite the power challenges, the country will achieve its 3 million metric tones of copper production by 2031.



“Load shedding is impacting the sector but as the President announced we have been negotiating with Zesco and the mining companies to ensure that there is minimal load shedding in the mining space,” Kabuswe said in an interview with Phoenix.



“The only option in the meantime is for mining companies to invest in solar so that we hit out 3 million tonnes production target.”