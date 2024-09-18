Reece James’ return to Chelsea delayed due to slow hamstring injury recovery

Reece James’ comeback to football has faced another delay as the Chelsea defender’s hamstring injury recovery is reportedly taking longer than anticipated.

According to The Sun, the player’s rehabilitation has slowed, with the club’s medical team expressing concern that his hamstring hasn’t healed as quickly as initially hoped.

However, sources within Stamford Bridge have stressed that there is no indication of a new injury or setback to the affected muscle.

James sustained this latest injury during the summer, following an extended absence after undergoing hamstring surgery in December 2023.

Reece James was restricted to only 10 Premier League appearances during the 2023-24 season, following a similarly disrupted campaign the previous year where he managed just 16 games.

His current hamstring injury also ruled him out of England’s squad for the 2024 European Championship, where the team reached the final.

Although James took part in Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the USA, he has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this season.

At 24, the fullback has endured a difficult career plagued by recurring hamstring issues, which have undoubtedly hindered him from reaching his full potential.

While no specific timeline has been set for his return, Chelsea fans are hopeful they’ll see their star defender back in action before the year ends.