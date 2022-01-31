SIKAZWE HAPPY & LUCKY TO BE BACK HOME ALIVE

REFEREE Janny Sikazwe says he is lucky and happy to be back in Zambia alive following the ordeal that happened at the Cameroon 2022 Africa Cup of Nations Group B encounter between Tunisia and Mali. Sikazwe, who became the centre of controversy at the ongoing AFCON finals, says he is grateful to God for saving his life after experiencing a strange encounter on that particular day.

“I made headlines and people made silly comments but I am saying let it be. I am proud to come back alive… You would have lost Janny on that day.

Everything I wore was very hot and I couldn’t hear any communication from the other officials but only heard strange voices. At that point I felt like I had no time to talk to the fourth official but only heard the voice telling me to end the game and I think it was God. My body wasn’t cooling down and doctors said the worst would have happened, even going into coma. So after all the medicals were done and was back to normal, I was told that I suffered a heat stroke,” Sikazwe explained.

Sikazwe admitted that he failed but was quick to state he will bounce back like a lion.—- Times of Zambia