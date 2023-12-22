IBRAHIM KABWE MWAMBA

WOODLANDS

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA ,0979661383]

22 NOVEMBER 2023.

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

Office of the President

COMMUNITY HOUSE

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA .

Dear President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ,

Subject: Reflections on a Challenging Year and the Future of Zambia.

I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits as we approach the end of the year. I am writing to express my deep concern about the state of our beloved nation, Zambia, and to share my thoughts on the multiple challenges we have faced during your tenure as president.

As a concerned citizen who deeply values the principles of democracy, it pains me to witness the shrinking of democratic values in our country over the past two years in Government . The erosion of democratic institutions, the muzzling of opposition voices, and the suppression of civil liberties have created a sense of disillusionment and frustration among many Zambians, including myself.

One of the fundamental pillars of a thriving democracy is the absence of corruption, which regrettably remains a persistent issue in our nation. The rampant corruption that has plagued various sectors of our society only serves to widen the gap between the privileged few and the majority who struggle to make ends meet. It is my sincere hope that efforts to combat corruption will be strengthened and that transparency and accountability will become guiding principles for our government.

Furthermore, the high cost of living has become an unbearable burden for many Zambians. Economic policies and fiscal management strategies must be reevaluated to promote sustainable growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation. We need a government that focuses on promoting equal opportunities, investing in education and healthcare, and fostering an environment that enables businesses to thrive.

The arrest and detainment of opposition leaders not only undermine the democratic fabric of our nation but also stifle diverse voices and alternative viewpoints that are crucial for a vibrant political landscape. I implore you to foster an environment of inclusivity and engage in constructive dialogue with political opponents to find common ground and steer our nation towards progress.

Tribalism and nepotism, sadly, continue to divide our people and hinder national unity. It is crucial that we promote inclusivity, equality, and meritocracy in all spheres of governance. Embracing the rich diversity of our people and ensuring equal representation will strengthen the fabric of our society and help build a more harmonious Zambia.

The poor performance of the Kwacha, our national currency, has had significant adverse effects on the livelihoods of ordinary citizens. Stabilizing the currency and implementing sound economic policies to attract local and foreign investment should be at the forefront of government actions. This will inspire confidence in our economy and create an environment conducive to sustainable development.

In closing, as we approach a new year, I urge you to reflect on these concerns expressed by a significant portion of our population. Zambia has the potential to thrive, but it requires strong leadership, a commitment to democratic principles, and an unwavering dedication to serving the best interests of all Zambians.

May the challenges faced during your presidency serve as catalysts for positive change, and may the lessons learned guide future leaders toward a prosperous and inclusive Zambia.

Yours sincerely,

The great elephant

(Ibrahim Kabwe mwamba)