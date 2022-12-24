Reflections: Population rises in Zambia good…as country peaks at 19.6 million people

The Zambia Statistics Office that collects and stores data on population in our country has announced that the population of Zambia has now risen to about 19.6 million people in 2022 after a study from about 13 million in 2010.

The stats office says the number is a preliminary one but is not expected to change much even after the margin of error if factored in later.

The news of the population rise according to pundits is good because the bigger the size of the population a country has, the larger the market the country gets, especially a young growing population like Zambia.

Challenges abound though for any government with a population boom because they must engage in public goods such building additional schools, hospitals, roads etc.

If you are a musician or an author or in construction though, it means you have more customers on the plate to service, it’s good for business.

Source: Zamstats website.

Amb. Anthony Mukwita 24.12.22