By Mastone Moonze

The Zambia Corruption Prevention Watchdog has questioned the process in which government allowed a private organization to refurbish Choma police station without following the tendering procedure.

Organization Executive Director Jonathan Muchindu tells

Phoenix News in Choma that the rehabilitation of a

Sensitive public institution like a police station has potential to compromise the integrity of its service.

He has challenged government to tell the public how the

Awarding of the rehabilitation of a police station was given to an NGO called “My Hometown Zambia” without advertising for other companies to bid.

Mr Muchindu is concerned that the same organization that funded the project went ahead to do construction works at Choma police station when government would have handled the tendering process.

But when contacted for a comment, Southern Province

Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says the refurbishment of

Choma police station by “my hometown zambia” was a donation by the NGO.

Mr Mweetwa says there was no way government would have tendered the rehabilitation of Choma police station when the organization offered it as a donation.

My hometown Zambia injected over K3 million in the ongoing refurbishment of Choma police station.

PHOENIX NEWS