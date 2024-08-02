REFUTING CLAIMS OF ARRESTS AT THE ZESCO STAND IN THE SHOW GROUNDS



August 2,2024- The Zambia Police Service wishes to address recent claims circulating on social media regarding the alleged arrest of five individuals at the Zesco stand in the show grounds. We would like to categorically refute these claims and clarify the situation to the public.



Contrary to these reports, no such arrests have been made at the Zesco stand or anywhere within the show grounds by the Zambia Police Service. The Zambia Police Service takes its mandate to uphold the law and order very seriously, and we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all event attendees. However, we wish to emphasize that no incidents of arrest have occurred as reported.



Our officers are present at the show grounds to maintain peace, manage crowd control, and provide assistance as needed. We continue to work closely with event organizers and security personnel to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors.



We urge members of the public and the media to verify information before dissemination to avoid the spread of misinformation. Should there be any incidents or updates, the Zambia Police Service will provide accurate information promptly.



We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the public as we continue to fulfill our duty to protect and serve.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER