REGIONAL HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT TO LAUNCH A SADC APPEAL ON FOOD SHORTAGES AT THE VIRTUAL EXTRAORDINARY SADC SUMMIT OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT TODAY

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

LUSAKA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation would like to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, will participate at the virtual Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government on Monday, 20th May, 2024.

The Summit will be chaired by His Excellency Mr. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and Chair of SADC. President Hichilema will engage with other leaders in the region during this important meeting.

The Summit will deliberate on the ongoing El Niño induced drought that has negatively impacted the lives and livelihoods of many people in the region. The Summit will discuss measures to mitigate the impact of the drought and address the food and energy security situation in the region. This will include the launch of the SADC International Appeal, which highlights the population affected, their prioritised needs, and a call for immediate support from regional and international partners to address the identified needs.

The Summit is important for Zambia as it follows President Hichilema’s declaration of the drought in Zambia as a national disaster on 29th February, 2024, and the subsequent appeal for urgent humanitarian assistance to mitigate the devastating impact of the drought. To this end, the President will join other Heads of State of State and Government in devising mechanisms to collectively respond to the drought and its impact on food and energy security in the SADC region, further reinforcing the agenda for greater integration and development.

The Summit has been preceded by the virtual Extraordinary Council of Ministers Meeting which was held on Sunday, 19th May, 2024.

(Original Signed)

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, SC, M.P

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Charter House

Lusaka

20th May, 2024