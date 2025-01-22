REGIONALISM IS REAL IN THIS GOVT – HK



“Regionalism in this government is real and calling it out does not entail hate speech which they are using to intimidate citizens from pointing out this scourge.

This practice is eroding trust in public institutions, creating divisions, and undermining the principles of professionalism and meritocracy that should define our beloved Zambias public service,” says Citizens First Harry Kalaba during today’s Press Conference.