REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES ISN’T ON FORCED LEAVE -AKAFUMBA



Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary (Administration) Joseph Akafumba gives a speech during the Commissioning Ceremony of the Public Security Information System “Safe City Project” on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala.



HOME Affairs Permanent Secretary Josephs Akafumba says Acting Chief Registrar of Societies, Lessina-Mariah Mulenga, has gone on leave because she wants to open a law firm.



Responding to claims circulating on social media that Mulenga was sent on forced leave because she was under pressure to change the PF office bearers, Akafumba argued that the Registrar of Societies was an independent office.



He said the Patriotic Front was only trying to propagate non-existent things. “I’m not aware of her being forced to do anything. I think none of us can do that. We don’t do that. That office is independent. All I know is she went on leave. That’s all.



To the best of my knowledge, it should’ve been last…



Newsdiggers