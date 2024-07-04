Registrar of Societies were alerted that Miles Sampa had also assumed the role of SG, Cries Miles Sampa



Miles Sampa writes:

The Registrar of Societies were alerted early morning yesterday that the PF President Miles Sampa had also assumed the role of SG and that Mr Ngona was no longer the SG position. They ignored the correspondence as per their print out attached of office bearers done yesterday.

Unless they were holding on to the change linking it to the ruling that was due in Parliament 8 hrs later at 16hrs. Anyways going to see them this morning and demand an answer why they did not effect the changes yesterday morning. Answer might be there was no power. Lol

Miles B. Sampa, MP

Patriotic Front-PF President & Secretary General

04.07.2024