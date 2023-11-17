Registrar removed for fear she will clarify everything in Court – Makebi Zulu

Registrar removed for fear she will clarify everything in Court – Makebi

PF lawyer Makebi Zulu has revealed that the reason the Register of Societies Thandiwe Mhende was removed from her position is because she was going to clarify everything relating to the change of PF office bearers when she takes the stand in court.

And Zulu says Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti abused her authority following confirmation from the government that new names of PF office bearers could not be changed due to challenges faced in co… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/registrar-removed-for-fear-she-will-clarify-everything-in-court-makebi/