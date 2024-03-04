Reimagine or remain stagnant: World Bank says Zimbabwe needs reform

The World Bank has issued a new report on Zimbabwe, saying the country is at a crossroads and the decisions it takes now will decide whether the economy recovers or faces more years of decline.

The report recommends a number of reforms, including currency reforms, changes to laws governing mining and agriculture, and investment in climate-resilient agriculture.

The World Bank says that Zimbabwe has the potential to grow rapidly at 10% per year over the next decade, but this will only be possible if the country makes a number of changes.

“Zimbabwe is at a crossroads and the path that it takes will have consequences for both its development and climate action.

“Key sovereign decisions on macroeconomic policy, debt, mining sector governance, agricultural policy, and social protection will either keep the country on an LMIC (lower middle-income country) path or open the door to an Upper Middle-Income Country (UMIC) path,” the bank said.