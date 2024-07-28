Reject UPND ploy to change presidential term SP



ZAMBIANS must denounce, resist and reject plans by the UPND government to amend the republican constitution and extend the term of office of the republican President from the current five years to seven years because the Hakainde Hichilema led government does not deserve to go beyond 2026 as it has exhibited gross incompetence and rampant corruption, the Socialist Party (SP) has said.



SP Copperbelt chairman Brian Chirambo said the UPND government has not only exhibited gross incompetence and rampant corruption, but has also shown that it has no direction.