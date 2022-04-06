PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE!

05-04-22

RELEASE CHILUFYA TAYALI OR CHARGE HIM

I would like to take this opportunity to condemn The arrest and detention of Chilufya Tayali without a charge.

Detention of Opposition Party Leaders without a charge is a direct infringement on our democracy and human rights that our forefathers fought hard for some of whom died in the process.

It is actually an injury to the provisions of our Republican Constitution.

Before being voted into office, President Hakainde Hichilema promised the Zambian people that there will be Freedom of speech and no opposition party leader will be arrested without charge or for speaking for the people.

He further said there will be no keeping in cells anyone beyond 48 hrs without a charge and access to Police bond or bail.. He emphatically said this times without number and we applauded him on that.

But now an opposition party leader has been detained without any formal charge.

Does the arrest of EEP Party President reflect true democracy or it reflects dictatorial tendencies? Your guess is as good as mine as this has been happening since UPND and Mr Hakainde Hichilema assumed office.

There are a lot of Question for all the masses to answer sincerely otherwise I am seeing us going back to dictatorship and tyranny leadership as a country which is cancerous and dangerous.

In view of the above, I demand that President Tayali be charged or get released without further negotiations as he has the right to be heard and other freedoms.

Sign

Chanoda Ngwira F

PF Member