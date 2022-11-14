RELEASE INNOCENT PHIRI AND OBVIOUS KAUNDA- Antonio Mwanza

Monday 14th November, 2022

The arrest and continued detention of two MUVI TV journalists, Innocent Phiri and Obvious Kaunda for covering the police raid on Chilufya Tayali’s residence is illegal and and a vicious attack on the press and press freedom. This is meant to intimidate the media and suppress press freedom.

It is ridiculous for the police to accuse the two journalists of obstructing justice for merely covering the raid on Tayali’s premises. It is the job and duty of the media to keep the public informed on breaking events and the police have no right under the laws to stifle press freedom by arbitrarily arresting journalists for doing their job.

The UPND wants to silence every voice that is critical to them; anyone who dares speak is subjected to threats or arrests from both the UPND cadres and the police.

We demand for the immediate and unconditional release of Innocent Phiri and Obvious Kaunda. If the police have anything against Innocent and Obvious, let them formally charge them, release them and take them to court.

These continued detentions are an abuse of human rights and must be condemned, resisted and stopped before Zambia is reduced to a Banana Republic.

Issued by;

Antonio Mwanza

Media Director

Patriotic Front