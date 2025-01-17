RELEASE MUMBI PHIRI – Fred M’membe

RELEASE MUMBI PHIRI



There’s no aggravated robbery Mrs Mumbi Phiri has committed in Kawambwa or elsewhere. Actually, the ones who committed aggravated robbery are known UPND cadres against Comrade Evaristo Nswima. The matter was reported to police in Kawambwa on the day it happened. But to date, no arrests have been made.





There’s no evidence, concocted or otherwise, linking Mrs Phiri to any aggravated robbery. We demand her immediate release. Such injustices should not be committed in our name, the name of the people of Zambia.





The police should not be an instrument for political vengeance by those in power.





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party