RELEASE MUNIR ZULU ON BOND- Fred M’membe

RELEASE MUNIR ZULU ON BOND

When an offence allows for bond to be granted, bond must be granted. And this is in line with what Mr Hakainde Hichilema promised.

This being the case why should Munir Zulu be detained and denied bond for an offence that qualifies for bond? How should we explain this?

Mr Hichilema had also promised Zambians that there will be no purchases of teargas because it will nolonger be needef by police under his reign. But today’s teargas cannisters were discharged on people near Chilenje Police Station where Mr Zulu is detained. Again, how can this be explained?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party