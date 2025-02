“RELEASE PASTOR DUNCAN SIMUCHIMBA” CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED





Catholic Father Oscar Mwansa Pombo,who is based in Rome, Italy, has bemoaned the unfair incarceration of Pastor Duncan Daniel Simuchimba of Kitwe who was jailed for nine months for speaking for the plight of marketeers at Chisokone Market.





Fr Oscar has embarked on a campaign to seek the immediate release of Pastor Simuchimba.





A Kitwe Magistrate Court imprisoned Pastor Simuchimba for allegedly inciting people against the government.