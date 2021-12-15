Release Rapheal Nakachinda – Says Pilato

He wrote;

Defamation of the WHAT?

Arresting Mr. Nakachinda for defamation of the president is misplaced. While we do not agree with his sentiments and whatever he was trying to achieve with that statement, it is a weak blow to arrest him for defamation. If the police officers do not have a credible charge for the man, let him out already. It is clear the Zambia Police handling this case are desperate to show those chaps that were storming police stations yesterday reporting the man for defamation. My appeal to the Police is that, Please don’t get excited, respond to logic not assumptions or emotions.

Instead of detaining a man on assumption that what he did was defamatory to the president, wait for the court to rule on the contempt case. The Attorney General has initiated a very logical process before the high court just as it should be. Release Nakachinda if you don’t have a credible charge against him and wait for the court to decide. Such charges have a huge potential to instill fear in those that want to question power holders.

In Short, I am saying, “ The charge for the defamation of the president is misplaced, if you can’t charge him appropriately, let him go home, he has a binoculars to look into. “

I am also saying, “ The attorney general knows better and he is pursuing this in way it should be done in a democratic country”.