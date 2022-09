RELEASE SEAN TEMBO NAIMWE BA HH, DEMANDS LUNDAZI MP

Hon. Brenda Nyirenda Wrote;

Release Sean Tembo naimwe ba HH.

Leadership without criticism is dead! You let the old man Tekere free of any arrest after he insulted Kateka openly.

You should never allow vengeance to be the order of the day. God has lifted you now. Keep calm. What you went through another should not. Let love lead. Zambia needs healing.

Lundazi 1