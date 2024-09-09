RELEASE THE GEN-Z DETAINEES – Fred M’membe

RELEASE THE GEN-Z DETAINEES



We call for the immediate release of the two Gen-Z detainees, Chanda Chikwanka (22 years old) and Jason Mwanza (28 years old) who have now been in detention for 13 days.



Why hasn’t Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his government given these two young Zambians bond? How can exercising their constitutional rights to protest against load shedding, youth unemployment, and the high cost of living warrant such a punishment? Something that Mr Hichilema himself was allowed to do when he was in opposition.



Why are they being so cruel with these two young people, who are as good as their own children? What have they done to warrant such cruel punishment? This is not the way to treat fellow human beings.



Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party