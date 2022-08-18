RELEASE THE MONEY TAPAPATA!

By Thomas Sipalo

As we blindly support the withholding of cash in circulation as a way of improving the economy bare in mind that Zambia is a CASH ECONOMY, without cash in circulation there’s no buying, without buying there’s poverty, small businesses die and that’s where we are.

The formula to reorganize our economy being used can only work well in a CREDIT ECONOMY, where citizens can use credit cards to buy and access certain goods and services without cash…

Withholding cash to improve the economy is killing small businesses that involve má order everyday because the majority buyers on the street have no cash in hand to trade.

The formula is only working to those who are in employment and have a fixed monthly income to spend as they wait for the economy to be fixed, whilst those who don’t work who unfortunately are a majority are feeling the pinch…

Please release the money, mwatipaya pa street,muli njala muma komboni.

Thomas Sipalo,

KomboniPresident.