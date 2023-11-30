RELEASE THOMAS ALLAN ZGAMBO- Fred M’membe

RELEASE THOMAS ALLAN ZGAMBO

By Dr Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party

Why do the police under the UPND continue to detain Zambian citizens unlawfully?

We condemn the continued detention of Mr Thomas Allan Zgambo, a journalist and chief consultant of the Zambian Whistleblower.

Mr Zgambo was arrested for alleged seditious practices and is currently detained at Chilenje Police Station in Lusaka.

This is a bondable offence. Why are they detaining Mr Zgambo longer than the law requires?

Is this the rule of law UPND promised Zambians?

Equally, we continue to worry about media freedoms in Zambia. The Zambian Whilstleblower Facebook page has vanished. What are they hiding that Zambians shouldn’t know? Why are they so intolerant to criticism? What type of country do they want to preside over where they will be the only voice to be heard?

This government must go come 2026. This is not the way to govern what is supposed to be a multiparty democracy. The authoritarianism that governs our country today is totally absurd and unacceptable by all standards.

They have failed to govern. They have realized that governance is more complicated than they thought and now they want to kill dissent and destroy media freedom too. But it won’t work. Aleya!