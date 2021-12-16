Hon. Bowman Lusambo wrote…

PRAISING THE GATEMAN FOR OPENING THE GATE

We noticed the other day that President Hakainde Hichilema was in celebratory mood when he announced that his administration had paid CDF to all the 156 constituencies across the country and

Local Government Equalisation Fund in full.

We wish to state that releasing CDF and Equalisation Fund is not a miracle because this is law. This is a work of Parliament and the Executive has no option but to comply with the law and pay up.

Moreover, the CDF referred to here is the 2021 allocation appropriated by Parliament under the PF administration.

As for the Equalisation Fund, this is an initiative of the PF administration to assist financially weakened local authorities to meet their running costs. If President Hichilema wants to be praised for merely releasing CDF and Equalisation Fund, then by the same token, let’s have him acknowledge the progressive policies initiated by the PF such as the Equalisation Fund.

As far as we are concerned, praising President Hichilema for merely releasing funds for Councils equates to praising a gateman for opening the gate to his boss’s property.