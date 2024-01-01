RELUCTANT TO HELP DEFIANT KAFUBU RIVER RESIDENTS

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri has warned that government will this year be reluctant to help any flood victims residing near the Kafubu River in Ndola following their refusal to vacate the area despite numerous warnings from the state.

Mr Phiri has expressed displeasure at the decision by residents residing near Kafubu River not to vacate the flood prone area this rainy season while expecting government assistance once floods affect them.

Mr. Phiri explains that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU has had to deal with the same challenges in the said area, every year hence the need for the families to vacate the unsafe zone.

The district commissioner has however disclosed that the district is ready to handle any emergencies that may arise during the rainy season.

He has pointed out the importance for community members to desist from throwing garbage in drainages to allow for the free flow of rain water to avoid flooding.

PHOENIX NEWS