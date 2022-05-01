Rema fails to Perform in Zambia and later labels the local promoters as unserious…

Nigerian superstar – Rema fails to perform on stage at the Papa Joe’s Winter event and later issue a statement stating the cause of the incident. Well, the act was supposed to perform alongside Macky 2, Yo Maps, Chef 187, F Jay, plus a lot more local trends.

Get to check out what Rema wrote on his Twitter.

After issuing the above statement, Zambian Music fans continued to throw in their frustrations at Rema. Get to check out what Zed music lovers uttered in the video below.