REMAIN CALM MWIIMBU APPEALS TO MUMBWA RESIDENTS

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has appealed to the people of Mumbwa District, Central Province to remain calm as the police investigate the ritual killings in the district.

On Wednesday September 13, 2023 enraged Mumbwa residents killed 2 businessmen alleging that they were involved in ritual killings and destroyed a number of properties.

The Minister who visited the district this morning has appealed to the residents in Mumbwa to remain calm saying the police together with other security personal will endeavor to restore order and security in Mumbwa.

“We appreciate your emotions but please allow the investigative wings to handle this issue. Don’t take the law into your own hands.” He appealed.

The Minister said among the properties destroyed are motor vehicles, veterinary offices and drugs.

Mr. Mwiimbu who disclosed that two people have been arrested to help with investigation, assured the people of Mumbwa that the Police together with other law enforcement agencies would bring to book those involved in ritual murders in the district.

The Minister Who was accompanied by the Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba and Central Province Police Commissioner …. made the appeal in an interview at Mumbwa Radio.

The two casualties of the mob violence were businessman Sikaonga Enerst and David Mwakiyoma, a Tanzanian national who died after suffering severe burns in the turmoil.