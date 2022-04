A woman has told women who can’t accept cheating from a man to remain in their parents house and avoid marriage.

She said that “no man on planet earth will have sex with only one woman all his life.”

She added that even her man who loves her so much “dey knack outside” but she has made her peace (udo) with it.

She further stated that any woman who believes a man doesn’t love her because he cheats on her should not bother getting married.