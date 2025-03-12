REMAIN STEADFAST IN PURSUIT OF A BRIGHTER FUTURE, MUKANDILA URGES YOUTHS



Lusaka… Wednesday March 12, 2025 ( SMART EAGLES )



In his Youth Day message, Celestine Mambula Mukandila, an aspiring Member of Parliament for Matero Constituency in the 2026 general elections, has called on young people to remain steadfast in their pursuit of a brighter future.





Mr. Mukandila has acknowledged the courage, resilience, and determination of youth who have historically challenged oppressive systems and fought for transformative change.



He highlighted the role of young activists in driving major social and political movements, including the fight against apartheid and the struggle for civil rights.





He emphasized that the celebration of Revolutionary Youth Day served as a reminder to recommit to values such as justice, equality, and freedom.



According to him, the empowerment of young people was inseparable from these principles.





Mr. Mukandila vowed to continue advocating for a society where every young person has access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, free from systemic inequalities.



He further called for an end to corruption, cronyism, and nepotism, which he said had hindered national progress.





Stressing the need for accountable leadership, he demanded a government that truly represented the people rather than serving a privileged few.



He encouraged youths to remain passionate, creative, and committed to building a better world.





“We will not be silenced, we will not be intimidated, and we will not be deterred,” he declared, urging young people to march forward with determination in their fight for a just and equitable society.