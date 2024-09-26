REMAINS OF SOUTH AFRICAN.LIBERATION HEROES REPATRIATED



Repatriation of remains of South African former liberation fighters today at the ZAF base in Lusaka.



The repatriation process comes as South Africa commemorates 30 years of democratic rule.



As part of the comemoration, remains of 49 former liberation fighters that died while exiled in Zambia and Zimbabwe are being gotten and returned for reburial in South Africa.



PICTURES: MWANSA MULENGA