REMEMBRANCE MASS FOR FORMER MINISTER, DR. MATHIAS MPANDE TO BE HELD AT ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH

Lusaka- Thursday, 4th August 2022

A Remembrance Mass will be held in honour of the late Dr. Mathius Musonda Mpande who served as Chief Mpande of the Mambwe people of Mbala District.

The service will be held on Friday, 5th August 2022 at St. Ignatius Catholic Parish in Lusaka at 10;00hrs.

Dr. Mpande was previously a lecturer and Dean at the University of Zambia in the School of Mines.

He also served as Deputy Minister of Mines and Minerals Development under the Government of Dr. Frederick Chiluba.

Dr. Mpande died at Maina Soko Medical Centre last week and was buried in Mbala on Sunday, 31st July 2022.

Dr. Mpande ascended to the throne as Chief Mpande in 2012 and has died at the age of 73 years.

11/11/1948

27/07/2022

MHSRIEP