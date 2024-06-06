Remote Amazon tribe now addicted to p00rn after Elon Musk hooked them up to internet

A remote Amazon tribe who were hooked up to the internet nine months ago by world’s richest man, Elon Musk, are now facing a major challenge.

Marubo tribe’s elders have now disclosed that while the Tesla founder’s Starlink service was initially a huge celebration for them, it’s all turned into a mess ‘because some of the previously chaste tribe’s men are now displaying “aggressive sexual behavior.”

Remote Amazon tribe now addicted to porn after Elon Musk hooked them up to internet

A tribesman, Alfredo Marubo, told The New York Times that some men are now sharing explicit videos in group chats, and he’s concerned they’re going to mimic the graphic content they’re seeing on screen.

Other issues range from kids playing violent shooter games to chatting with strangers online and getting addicted to their phones for hours.

According to another tribesman, Tsainama Marubo, they’re also becoming lazy and adopting what he calls “the ways of the white people.”

Despite the challenges, the internet has been a game-changer for the remote tribe in other areas, such as allowing them to reach out for help in emergencies.

It has also opened up a world of educational resources for them, connected them with family, and expanded their horizons beyond their immediate surroundings.