REMOVAL OF ALLEGED CORRUPT JUDGES FROM JUDICIAL SYSTEM WELCOMED

By Michael Kaluba and Prudence Siabana

Community Action Against Corruption-CAAC says revelations of corrupt judges at the high court makes sad reading especially that some people received court verdicts from these corrupt judges and are serving jail terms.

CAAC Chief Executive Officer Brighton Tembo says these corrupt tendencies by some corrupt judges compromised the quality of justice delivered for some people and agrees with the judicial service commission that such judges belong to the jungle and not just society.

Community action against corruption has welcomed the removal of Judge Joshua Banda and the suspension of judge Sunday Nkonde from the judicial system of Zambia saying this action taken by president Hichilema is commendable because corrupt judges suffocate justice.

Mr. Tembo extends gratitude to the judicial complaints commission for being professional in their work further arguing that as an organization, community action against corruption, has for a long time been complaining about certain judges from both the high court and the constitutional court, which show unexplained bias in the way they deliver justice.

President Hichilema on Friday removed Judge Joshua Banda and suspended judge Sunday Nkonde following recommendations made to him by the judicial service commission.

Meanwhile, Veteran politician Chifumu Banda has advised government to seriously address the perception that it`s fight against corruption is only targeted at political opponents by ensuring that the law enforcement agencies take a broad approach and also begin to investigate persons serving in the current regime.

PHOENIX NEWS