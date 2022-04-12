REMOVAL OF DPP FROM OFFICE

Hello friends and fans,

Many of you have asked me to comment on the process for removing the DPP from office via live transmission.

Unfortunately, I am in a place where internet connectivity is very poor.

Hope to move to a town where I can stream live tomorrow. However, I have managed to share some basic information on how the DPP is removed from office and the grounds for removal thereof.

First thing is that the removal of the DPP from office is the same as that of removing a Judge…firstly, a person within the confines of this country, who is directly or indirectly , affected by the status of the DPP complains at Judicial Complaints Commission(JCC) of the alleged misconduct or problem pursuant to article 143 as read together with 144 and 182 of the constitution of Zambia.

Then the DPP is made to appear before the tribunal within 30days after that complaint.

Where the JCC is satisfied that the grounds under article 143 have been met, the JCC shall recommend to the President in writing to have that DPP removed.

Simply put, read the extracted simple articles I have attached for your consumption.

By Mark Simuwe