REMOVAL OF LOCALS FROM LAKE KARIBA WATER FRONTAGE IRKS KALABA

SIAVONGA, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY, 27, 2025



Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says it is sad that the people of Siavonga are going days without water despite having one of the worlds biggest dam.





And Mr. Kalaba said he is saddened that the UPND Government is removing locals from lake Kariba water frontage and prioritizing foreign investors.



Speaking when he featured on Kariba FM radio today, Mr. Kalaba said Government must take interest in the affairs of citizens and not always favoring foreign investors.





” We need investors but our people must be put first. It is sad that our people are being removed from the lake Kariba frontage and there source of living is being taken away. Government must take interest in our people,” Mr. Kalaba said.



And Mr. Kalaba said the UPND made promises which it has failed to fulfill.





The CF leader said the UPND Government are bad students of history and are repeating the same mistakes that the previous regimes made.





” The UPND made promises which they have failed to prioritize. As Citizens First party we will prioritize industrialization. We will restore Zambia to its past glory because people are suffering and must be helped, ” Mr. Kalaba said.



